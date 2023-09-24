MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tropical Storm Philippe has formed in the Central Atlantic making it the 16th named storm of the season.

Currently, this storm has winds of 40 mph with a pressure of 1005 MB and is currently moving west at 14 mph. This storm looks to continue to stay out to sea and away from land but we will be keeping a close eye on this storm as it looks to gain strength over the coming days.

Philippe could gain enough strength that it could become a low-end hurricane late next week but things can change quickly with the Tropics.

The next named storm will be Rina.

