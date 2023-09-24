Tropical Storm Philippe has formed

Tropical Storm Philippe has formed in the Central Atlantic making it the 16th named storm of...
Tropical Storm Philippe has formed in the Central Atlantic making it the 16th named storm of the season.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tropical Storm Philippe has formed in the Central Atlantic making it the 16th named storm of the season.

Currently, this storm has winds of 40 mph with a pressure of 1005 MB and is currently moving west at 14 mph. This storm looks to continue to stay out to sea and away from land but we will be keeping a close eye on this storm as it looks to gain strength over the coming days.

Philippe could gain enough strength that it could become a low-end hurricane late next week but things can change quickly with the Tropics.

The next named storm will be Rina.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Beth Fike
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Clarke County found
Temperatures will stay average for this time of year in the low 90s and upper 80s with fall...
Rain chances finally come back into the picture
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting sobriety checkpoints.
Lauderdale County deputies conducting sobriety checkpoints
The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall –...
Leave the leaves: USDA encourages you to do less yardwork this fall
Longtime head of Mississippi Hospital Association let go by board

Latest News

Temperatures will stay average for this time of year in the low 90s and upper 80s with fall...
Rain chances finally come back into the picture
Dirt and sticks in Clarke County burning from the dry heat.
Clarke County battling wildfires in recent days
Nice weather is expected for fall decorating or outdoor plans
We welcome a new season Saturday
The Alabama Forestry Commission Friday issued a statewide Fire Alert, effective immediately.
Statewide fire alert issued for Alabama