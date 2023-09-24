UWA Tigers edge out a defensive battle with Mississippi College, win 10-7

Despite giving up three turnovers, the UWA Tigers found a way to come back at home and defeat Miss. College.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, AL (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama (UWA) Tigers have used a mix of quarterbacks Spencer Arceneaux and Tucker Melton in each of their four games this season.

Melton, the transfer student from Bowling Green University (KY), has made the most of his time on the field. He threw the day’s game winning touchdown pass to Dearrius Nelson, with just under 11 minutes left to play in a defensive showdown with Mississippi College.

A second quarter interception from Arceneaux to Choctaw’s defensive back, Braxton Hall, set the Choctaws up with good field position to go down and score.

They did that on the very next play, when Ron Craton took the ball in for a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

However, that would be the only touchdown the Tigers defense allowed for the remainder of the game.

Even though the Choctaw’s offense possessed the ball longer than the Tigers did, the Tigers were able to outgain them by 69 yards.

Going two for three in the red zone helped the Tigers edge out the 10-7 win, despite the three turnovers they had on the day.

The Tigers are now 2-2 on the season and improve to 1-1 in Gulf South Conference play.

UWA will be back home in Tiger Stadium next Saturday at 4 p.m. to host undefeated Delta State in another Gulf South showdown.

