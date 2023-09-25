91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say

Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a black sedan and a side-by-side at 9:47 Sunday morning.(Photo courtesy of Boggy VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man died following a two-vehicle collision on MS Hwy 588 Sunday morning.

Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 91-year-old George Tisdale of Ellisville died of injuries received in the crash. They said a 2003 Honda Accord driven by 36-year-old Titus Bass of Seminary was traveling east on MS-588 when it collided with a 2009 Kawasaki UTV crossing the highway on Oak Bowery Road. Tisdale was driving the UTV.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

Latest News

Dennis L. Winters
Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Miss. man
New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Derek Carr ‘week-to-week’ with AC sprain, not ruled out for Week 4
LCSD CTE Bond Special
Proposed look of Lauderdale County School District's CTE Center
NEWS 11 SPECIAL REPORT: Educational Leaders answer questions on $12.5 million dollar bond issue