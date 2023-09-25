Armed Robbery on North Hills Street in Meridian.

According to our sources, one person has been shot.
According to our sources, one person has been shot.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At approximately 8:53 a.m. dispatch sent out a call for the Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.

According to dispatch, an armed robbery occurred at this location.

According to our sources, one person has been shot and transported to a local hospital.

Law enforcement is currently looking for a 2012 Black Honda last seen heading West on North Hills St. A Black female with blonde hair is driving the vehicle.

News 11 will update as more information becomes available.

