City of Meridian Arrest Report September 25, 2023
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANNA M MONEGAN
|1963
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ALLEN M HOPKINS
|1981
|3206 HWY 11/80 E TOOMSUBA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|MARION L TERRELL
|1979
|6623 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ASHLEY R GILL
|1988
|619 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TRESPASSING
|MARIO T TAYLOR
|1976
|3514 FONTAINE AVE JACKSON, MS
|DUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|AARON ALBRITTON
|1995
|133 ROCK HILL BROOKLYN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:44 AM on September 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:07 PM on September 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 34thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:51 PM on September 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.