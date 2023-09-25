City of Meridian Arrest Report September 25, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:44 AM on September 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:07 PM on September 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 34thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:51 PM on September 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.