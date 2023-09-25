City of Meridian Arrest Report September 25, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANNA M MONEGAN1963HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
ALLEN M HOPKINS19813206 HWY 11/80 E TOOMSUBA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
MARION L TERRELL19796623 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ASHLEY R GILL1988619 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TRESPASSING
MARIO T TAYLOR19763514 FONTAINE AVE JACKSON, MSDUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
AARON ALBRITTON1995133 ROCK HILL BROOKLYN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:44 AM on September 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:07 PM on September 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 34thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:51 PM on September 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

