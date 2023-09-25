Elsie Frances Page, 80, of Union, MS, passed away on September 22, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1943, in Neshoba County. Elsie, also known as Frances, was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Frances is survived by her son Ronnie Page(Laurie), daughters Ronda Gully (Marcus) and Connie Swift(Kelly). She was a cherished grandmother to Casie Page, Caleb Page ( Racheal ),Matt Gully, Emily Gully, Kory Swift, and Kade Swift. Frances was also a proud great grandmother to Randi Jo Page, Briar Page, Ettalyn Page, and Coen Page. She is also survived by her brothers Ralph Russell(Belinda) and Danny Russell(Margaret), along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Frances was preceded in death by her Father, Grady Russell, her Mother, Lavonia Russell, her granddaughter, Kaylee Swift, and her husband, Marvin Page.

Frances attended Neshoba Central High School and went on to become a district bookkeeper for Neshoba County Schools. She dedicated 50 years of her life as the church pianist for Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Outside of her career and church involvement, Frances enjoyed spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains.

A funeral service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (29 Goforth Rd, Little Rock) on September 25, 2023 at 1:00pm with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at the church. Milling Funeral Home, Union MS is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers are Casie Page, Caleb Page, Matt Gully, Kory Swift, Kade Swift and Briar Page.

Honorary pallbearer is Milford Rigdon.

Elsie Frances Page will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those lives she touched.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

