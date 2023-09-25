Lauderdale County DUI checkpoints

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County sheriff’s department has been conducting sobriety checkpoints around Lauderdale County.

These checkpoints are meant to locate and stop impaired drivers and sometimes can lead to other arrests as well, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department can set up these checks whenever they feel necessary but are required to make it known to the public before doing so.

Lieutenant Kris Cokel says he believes that increasing these checks really will help keep people safe.

“What this particular checkpoint is, is a sobriety checkpoint. We’re mainly focusing on impaired driving. But anything else that we detect during interaction with the citizens is admissible in court. Not only does it get impaired drivers off the road, we just recently here we’ve seized a stolen fire arm and some felony narcotics in a vehicle that just came through here,” said Lt. Cokel.

Below are the remaining sobriety checkpoint times and locations that will take place around Lauderdale County.

09/24/2023 1:00am - 2:00am Hwy 493 @ 493 Self Storage

09/25/2023 10:30m - 11:30pm Lindley Rd/ in front of Lamar School

09/27/2023 9:00pm - 10:00pm 5th Street @ Cooper Avenue

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will stay average for this time of year in the low 90s and upper 80s with fall...
Rain chances finally come back into the picture
Katrina Beth Fike
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Clarke County found
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near JSU stadium
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near stadium
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University

Latest News

The SPOT organization logo.
What is The SPOT?
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Benyaaqob Rawlings
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Vicksburg 3-year-old, 5-year-old
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University