Lauderdale County DUI checkpoints

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County sheriff’s department has been conducting sobriety checkpoints around Lauderdale County.

These checkpoints are meant to locate and stop impaired drivers and sometimes can lead to other arrests as well, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department can set up these checks whenever they feel necessary but are required to make it known to the public before doing so.

Lieutenant Kris Cokel says he believes that increasing these checks really will help keep people safe.

“What this particular checkpoint is, is a sobriety checkpoint. We’re mainly focusing on impaired driving. But anything else that we detect during interaction with the citizens is admissible in court. Not only does it get impaired drivers off the road, we just recently here we’ve seized a stolen fire arm and some felony narcotics in a vehicle that just came through here,” said Lt. Cokel.

Below are the remaining sobriety checkpoint times and locations that will take place around Lauderdale County.

09/24/2023 1:00am - 2:00am Hwy 493 @ 493 Self Storage

09/25/2023 10:30m - 11:30pm Lindley Rd/ in front of Lamar School

09/27/2023 9:00pm - 10:00pm 5th Street @ Cooper Avenue

