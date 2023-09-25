Local medical professional encourages public to get fall vaccines

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the arrival of the fall season, the public may be looking for ways to better protect themselves when it comes to their health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the public get the newest COVID-19 vaccine, the flu shot, and RSV vaccine because these illnesses are responsible for the most hospitalizations during the fall and winter months.

Anderson Regional Health System’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Keith Everett, urges the community to get these vaccines to decrease their chances of getting sick.

“We have had a little bit of an increase in COVID infections here in the last 6 to 8 weeks. So, we have seen an uptick in that. We’ve had a few RSV infections, as I understand. I don’t know that we’ve seen much flu as of yet and what the vaccines do is protect you from getting severely ill and/or death. The statistics bear out the vaccines do protect people a significant amount,” said Dr. Everett.

Dr. Everett recommends that you get the flu shot by October 31 to ensure the best protection during the peak of flu season. He also encourages people to get the COVID-19 and RSV vaccines as soon as possible.

These vaccines are offered at your local health departments and some pharmacies.

