Miss Mississippi promotes Capable Curriculum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Miss Mississippi, Vivian O’ Neal, is traveling around the state promoting a curriculum she created that all teachers can implement in their classrooms.

Capable is a nonprofit organization that provides disability inclusion resources to educators. There are three available curriculum programs for elementary, middle, high school, and college students..

Capable has already been used by over twenty-thousand students across five states.

Well two thirds of people admit to avoiding people with disabilities out of discomfort and not knowing how to act around them. Just like being a bully is a learned behavior, being kind is a learned behavior, and inclusion is a learned behavior,” said Vivian O’Neal, Miss Mississippi. “It is so important that our educators are implementing disability inclusion character education programs that teach children how to be inclusive from a young age . When they get older, they become advocates and have that inclusive mindset and then when they are leading the country in twenty or thirty years, it’s an inclusive one.

If you would like to use the Capable Curriculum in your classroom, visit capablecurriculum.com and click on the resources tab.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.