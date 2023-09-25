Mr. Alton Elmore

Alton Elmore
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sebastopol: Services for Mr. Alton Elmore of Sebastopol will be held 4:30 pm, Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Crossroads Church of God. There will be a private family burial to follow.

Visitation will be held at 2:30 pm- 4:30 pm, Saturday, September 23 at Crossroads Church of God.

Mr. Elmore, 34, of Sebastopol died Thursday, September 21, 2023.

He will be remembered as a loving dad. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, football and camping.

Survivors: 2 Sons: Elijah Rogers and Ayden Rogers both of Sebastopol

Fiancé: Lesley Stevens of Meridian

Loving Mother: Liz Elmore (CD) of Conehatta

Loving Father: Dan Elmore (Paulette) of Sebastopol

2 Sisters: Toni Elmore (Josh) of Sebastopol & Jessi McMullan (Cody) of Conehatta

4 Brothers: Daniel Elmore (Sierra) of Sebastopol,

AJ Wood, Ryan Wood and Nick Halley

Maternal Grandparents: Antonia Garcia and Felipe Garcia

Best Friend: Curtis Higgins of Sebastopol

He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.

Mr. Elmore is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Maxine Denson.

Pallbearers: Curtis Higgins, AJ Wood, Ryan Wood, Nick Halley, Tony Saldana and Jerry Bell

Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Ferguson, Tyler Madison, Kyle Sistrunk and Tony Sistrunk

Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

