SEBASTOPOL: Services for Mr. Carlos Duane Leach will be held 3:30 pm, Sunday, September 24 at Sand Ridge Baptist Church with burial in the Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at Sand Ridge Baptist Church.

Rev. Bobby Boyles and Ryan Burkes will officiate.

Mr. Leach, 49, of Brookhaven passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

He was Baptist by faith and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto, Ms. He will be remembered as a great chef and his enjoyment from riding his Harley Davidson.

Survivors:

Loving Mother: Patsy Leach of Lake

Father: Charles T. Leach (Jennie) of Union

Fiancé: Katasha Smith of Brookhaven

2 Sisters: Theresa Lucky (Danny) of Bailey and Sherry McClelland (Danny) of Chunky

2 Brothers: Jai Leach (Katie) and Jamie Leach (Kristy) all of Little Rock

1 Step Brother: Ken Shackelford (Melissa) of Union

He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.

Mr. Leach was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary C. Culpepper and Frances Leach Strickland.

Pallbearers: Scotty Burkes, Hunter Burkes, Aaron Langford, Ronald Wayne Culpepper, William Holland, Shannon Harmon, Hank King, Devin Morris, Dustin Trout and Nick Bates

Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Burkes, Clark Milling, Earnest Culpepper and Melton (Bull) Culpepper

Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.