Mr. Jerry Marce Goforth, Sr.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Marce Goforth, Sr.  will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, September 25, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Rick Green officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Little Rock. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Goforth, 82, of Meridian, died Friday, September 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was a carpenter and worked many years with Jim Anderson and retired while working with Bill Carruth. Many years earlier, he drove a truck for Barrett and Nunnary Hardware. He always said, “I quit driving a truck and started driving nails.” He always loved fixing things. He enjoyed volunteering for The Meridian District Ramp Ministry building wheelchair ramps. He enjoyed working with The Crisis Center and odd jobs at 15th Avenue Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, JoAnn; one son, Marce (Lisa); and one daughter, Marie Blackburn (Ronnie). His sister, Delores Savelle; one brother, Gus Jr (Jerrie Gail); and his sister-in-law, Mazelle Goforth. Five grandchildren, Kevin (Angie), Daniel (Kristin), Tristan, Kaelin, and Madelyn; Four                great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kynlee, Lenora, Charlie Grace. Jerry also loved his extended family, George, Boyd, Miranda, Hannah Williams, and Angelia Janousek, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Larenie Goforth; three brothers, Wilfred, Wilmer and Willis; and one sister, Marjorie Russell.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Harman, Dr. Dulaney, Dr. Voss, Dr. Joransen, Dr. Mourad, the staff at CIS, Radiation Oncology and Peggy Eakes, AccentCare, and Compassus; as well as Reverend Bart Latner, III and Reverend Rick Green.

Pallbearers will be the deacons at 15th Avenue Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to 15th Avenue Baptist Church or Calvary Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Goforth Family will receive guests from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the funeral home.

