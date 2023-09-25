A graveside service for Mr. Jimmy “Wild Man” Harris, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in the Meehan Community with Reverend Ben Laird officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jimmy “Wild Man” Harris, age 60, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Jimmy was born on April 30, 1963 in Meridian, Mississippi. He graduated from Enterprise High School and attended East Mississippi Community College on a football scholarship. He was a career over-the-road owner-operator truck driver. Jimmy was passionate about driving Peterbilt trucks. He enjoyed farming, tearing up stuff with his tractor, and living in the country. Jimmy loved his two Australian shepherds who were his frequent road companions. He was a member of Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Jimmy deeply loved his children, Blaine and Jamie, and was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend.

Mr. Harris is survived by his daughter, Jamie Harris (Wes Boles); his grandson, Jantzen; his son, Blaine Harris; his father, James “Pete” Harris, Sr.; his sisters, Deborah Jay and Nancy Risher (Les); his nieces and nephews, Katie Jay, Thomas Jay (Kaitlin), Kyle Risher, Travis Risher (Brittany); and four great-nieces, Eden, Caroline, and Josie Risher, and Burma Rose Jay.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Burma Kate Davidson Harris; and a grandson, Jace Harris.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sharing memorial contributions with Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.