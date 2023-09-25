Graveside services for Mrs. Rosie L. Wallace will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:30 pm at Pack Cemetery, Lauderdale with Rev. Timothy Sears officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wallace, 72, of Toomsuba, who died Monday, September 18, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be Friday, September 22, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.