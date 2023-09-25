Services for Ms. Kimberly Platt will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Pine Grove Church of God at Dixon with burial in the church cemetery.

Bro. Mark Vincent will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10 am – 12 pm, Tuesday at Pine Grove Church of God at Dixon.

Ms. Platt, age 61, of Union died Friday, September 22, 2023.

Survivors: 1 Son: Boyd Platt (Erin)

1 Daughter: Leah Platt (Aaron)

4 Grandchildren: Mackenzie Platt, Mason Platt, Mabry Lynn Platt and Xander Lashley

1 Brother: Bubba Jenkins (Beth)

1 Sister: Judy Acy (Walter)

Mother in Law: Waudine Williamson

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Platt is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Lewis Jenkins, Sr and Sarah Helen Jenkins; husband, Vernon Platt; one brother, Robbie Jenkins; one sister, Ann Ruffin (Roger) and one grandson, Kristopher Platt.

Pallbearers: Mason Platt, Kerry Bradford, Caleb Bradford, Tony Cutrer, Nik Cutrer and William Acy

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

