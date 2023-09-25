NEWS 11 SPECIAL REPORT: Educational Leaders answer questions on $12.5 million dollar bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is putting a $12.5-million bond issue in front of voters on October 3rd to build a proposed Career & Technical Education Center.
WTOK News 11 hosted a special report that allowed viewers to examine the plans of the project and have questions answered that they submitted to wtok.com.
WHO CAN VOTE:
COUNTY VOTERS: Everyone living in the county can vote except those few who live in the separate school district, mainly down Valley Road and around Old 8th Street Rd. Refer to your voter registration card under SCHD. If it has a number, you can vote.
CITY VOTERS: No one in the city can vote except those annexed mostly around the Eagle Pointe, Briarwood and east of the Bonita area. Again, refer to your voter registration card . If it has SEP under SCHD, you may not. If it has a number, you may vote.
WHERE TO VOTE:
Your county precinct location will list which of the 4 school locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 3.
West Lauderdale Elementary
127- Bailey
329- Center Hill
331- Collinsville
342- Martin
361- Suqualena
Southeast Middle School
517- Seventeen
528- Causeyville
549- Odom
564- Vimville
565- Whynot
583- Mt. Gilead
Northeast Middle School
126- The Landing on 39
146- New Lauderdale
235- Daleville
237- East Lauderdale
238- Marion
240- Kewanee
254- Russell
262- Toomsuba
Clarkdale Attendance Center
450- Pickard
530- Clarkdale
544- Meehan
560- South Nellieburg
567- Zero
