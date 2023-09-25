NEWS 11 SPECIAL REPORT: Educational Leaders answer questions on $12.5 million dollar bond issue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is putting a $12.5-million bond issue in front of voters on October 3rd to build a proposed Career & Technical Education Center.

WTOK News 11 hosted a special report that allowed viewers to examine the plans of the project and have questions answered that they submitted to wtok.com.

WHO CAN VOTE:

COUNTY VOTERS: Everyone living in the county can vote except those few who live in the separate school district, mainly down Valley Road and around Old 8th Street Rd. Refer to your voter registration card under SCHD. If it has a number, you can vote.

CITY VOTERS: No one in the city can vote except those annexed mostly around the Eagle Pointe, Briarwood and east of the Bonita area. Again, refer to your voter registration card . If it has SEP under SCHD, you may not. If it has a number, you may vote.

WHERE TO VOTE:

Your county precinct location will list which of the 4 school locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 3.

West Lauderdale Elementary

127- Bailey

329- Center Hill

331- Collinsville

342- Martin

361- Suqualena

Southeast Middle School

517- Seventeen

528- Causeyville

549- Odom

564- Vimville

565- Whynot

583- Mt. Gilead

Northeast Middle School

126- The Landing on 39

146- New Lauderdale

235- Daleville

237- East Lauderdale

238- Marion

240- Kewanee

254- Russell

262- Toomsuba

Clarkdale Attendance Center

450- Pickard

530- Clarkdale

544- Meehan

560- South Nellieburg

567- Zero

