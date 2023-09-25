Rain is here and sticks around for the next few days

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is the first full week of the fall season, conditions have been very dry, but we are now getting some much needed rainfall. We can expect between a quarter to an half of inch of rainfall. Light scattered showers are possible between 8am-11am. Once we approach the afternoon scattered thunderstorms will returns bringing heavy rainfall and frequent lightening.

Rain showers will keep temperatures cool and comfortable in the mid to low 80s. Thunderstorms will carry on through the evening into early Tuesday morning, so keep your rain gear on hand and use caution out on the roadways, we could be waking up to wet streets again tomorrow morning.

