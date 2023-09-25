Sadie Grace McCarty celebrates 100th birthday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was a special day at Queen City Nursing Center because they celebrated a very happy birthday.

Sadie Grace McCarty celebrated her 100th birthday with friends, family, and a party. It is obvious that she is so loved and blessed by the many loved ones who attended her party.

When asked the secret to living such a full and long life, her answer was simple.

”The Bible says to obey your parents and the Lord that your days may be long. I obeyed my parents coming up and served the Lord and that’s the reason why I lived to get as old as I am,” said Ms. Sadie Grace.

She also told us that she loves the Lord with all her heart and also loves eating good food.

