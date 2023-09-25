Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

College football had several exciting games in week four. Florida State won an overtime thriller at Clemson, 31-24, and now must be considered a serious contender for the National Championship. Just like every year for the past several decades Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are the best teams in the Big Ten. Michigan and Penn State both won big in their conference games while the Buckeyes scored with one second to play to shock homestanding Notre Dame, 17-14. Those three teams will join FSU on our early contenders list. We sometimes forget about the Western teams. So whom should we consider? Utah had an impressive win over UCLA while Oregon rolled over Colorado. Unbeaten USC played around in Arizona before putting away the Sun Devils, 42-28. In the Far West we have Washington and Washington State beginning at 4-0. So for the moment we will add to our list Utah, Oregon and USC. The Big 12 have future SEC members Texas and Oklahoma while Georgia of the SEC must be included on our list.

So, whom did I overlook? How about unbeatens like Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Washington State, Maryland, Louisville, Kansas, Air Force, Fresno State, Syracuse and Cinderella team Duke who will face Notre Dame this week. Do we have room for the once beaten Alabama, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kansas State, Clemson and Notre Dame? Are those even worth adding? We shall see.

It wasn’t a very good week for our 10 four-year schools that play football. Ole Miss, MSU and USM all hit the road and came back empty handed. The only winners were Belhaven, Delta State and Jackson State.

This Saturday, Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2) hosts Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1) welcomes LSU and Southern Mississippi (1-3, 0-1) entertains Texas State. What did I learn about our three teams’ losses? State needs to pass the ball more, Ole Miss needs to protect the quarterback and run block better and USM needs to keep grinding.

Jackson State (3-2, 1-1) played their first home game of the season as they downed a pesky Bethune-Cookman team, 22-16. The Tigers, the two-time defending SWAC champions, picked up the first home win for first-year coach T.C. Taylor. A little history was also made in the contest as Leilana Armenta became the first woman in Tiger football history to play in an HBCU contest. The Ventura, California, JSU soccer player was added to the roster this week and handled the kickoff duties. The Tigers are open next week. Alcorn (1-3, 0-2) fell to Prairie View, 23-20, and will head to Alabama State this week. Valley (0-3) fell to North Carolina Central, 45-3, and will head to Florida A&M.

Undefeated Delta State (4-0, 2-0) ran over Shorter, 56-20, and will head to West Alabama this Saturday. Mississippi College (1-3, 0-1) fell, 10-7, to West Alabama and will travel to Shorter this week. Belhaven (3-0) remained unbeaten with a 34-0 win over Greensboro. The Blazers hit the road to North Carolina Wesleyan while Millsaps lost to Hendrix, 53-42. The Majors are at Birmingham Southern this week.

East Mississippi (2-1) ran all over Holmes, 65-17, while Gulf Coast (3-0) outscored Southwest, 55-33, setting up a big-time matchup this Thursday in Scooba between the Lions and the Bulldogs. Other winners last Thursday were Delta, Hinds, Jones, Northeast and Northwest. Games this week are Southwest at Co-Lin, Jones at East Central, Hinds at Pearl River, Northeast at Delta, Northwest at Itawamba and Coahoma at Holmes.

Short Notes

Former Clinton football star Cam Akers was traded by the L.A. Rams this week to Minnesota.

Former All-American Mississippi State golfer Ally Ewing was a member of the Solheim Cup that matches the 12 best Europeans against the best dozen from the United States. Europe secured their third straight Cup win, downing Ewing and the USA team on Sunday. The Fulton native has picked up five top 10 finishes on the LPGA tour this year.

