Traffic Alert: Portion of North Hills Street temporarily closed Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said North Hills Street, from Highway 19 North to Bounds Road, will be closed Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi Power will be doing power line construction and the City will be doing electrical work during that time.

Chandler Road, State Boulevard Extension and State Boulevard are possible alternative routes drivers could take during the closure.

