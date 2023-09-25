Traffic Alert: Portion of North Hills Street temporarily closed Thursday

Highway 19 North to Bounds Road will be blocked Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Highway 19 North to Bounds Road will be blocked Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said North Hills Street, from Highway 19 North to Bounds Road, will be closed Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi Power will be doing power line construction and the City will be doing electrical work during that time.

Chandler Road, State Boulevard Extension and State Boulevard are possible alternative routes drivers could take during the closure.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
17 year old dead after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - A passenger disembarks from Amtrak's Sunset Limited at its final stop in New Orleans,...
Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Screenwriters wait to learn terms of deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
Dennis L. Winters
Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Miss. man
New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Derek Carr ‘week-to-week’ with AC sprain, not ruled out for Week 4