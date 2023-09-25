United States Postal Service prepare for holiday season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for its busiest time of the year, the holiday season.

The Postal Service said they processed more than 11.7 billion mail pieces and packages during the holiday season last year with delivery times averaging about two and half days.

USPS’s Strategic Communications Specialist Debra Jean Fetterly said they have been stepping up its recruitment efforts throughout the year. The Postal Service will be hiring 10,000 employees for this holiday season.

“For seasonal workers, we have delivery jobs and also our mail processing jobs. Some retail positions where you would work at the window and sell stamps and accept packages, but mostly behind the scenes work in mail processing you might be working on the night shift at a mail processing plant that’s overnight sorting the mail. The letters the cards, the packages, and then delivery positions during the day, whether you’re in a rural area or in the city. So, it’s a variety in every location is different as to what their needs are,” said Fetterly.

Fetterly goes on to say that USPS is always looking for motivated, hard-working people to come on board.

The agency encourages the public to apply online at USPS’s website.

New positions are posted weekly.

