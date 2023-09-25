What is The SPOT?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An organization in Meridian is looking to create a spot that everyone can enjoy.

The SPOT is a non-profit organization that allows people with disabilities or differences to have a place where they can thrive.

SPOT is an acronym that stands for ‘Special Place for Others to Thrive’.

It partners with businesses, churches, organizations, to offer a safe place for individuals to come together and create inclusivity.

Candice Coker, President of The SPOT, says they started off as a group of concerned parents, with the goal of creating a better place and a more abundant life.

They’ve been working to create that spot ever since.

“It began with the dream, but before the dream it began with the need. We all met each other through the Facebook social media group and our children’s therapist, and we all experienced similar needs for resources for help, for friendship. We were all experiencing isolation as we tried to navigate the journey with our children. And we realized that we each had an idea for a better place, a more abundant life, and we came together. We shared those dreams, and then we decided that we would form a nonprofit,” said Coker.

“All of the board members have a special need individual in our family. We have a loved one that is on the spectrum and special needs families have a special place in our hearts,” said The SPOT social media coordinator, Ashlee Porter.

Porter says she remembers when her now seven-year-old son was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. She recalled the loneliness and isolation she felt as she sought out treatments, as well as the moment she realized she wasn’t alone.

The SPOT is far from an exclusive club. They accept people of all ages and abilities. Whether you want to participate, volunteer, or be a sponsor, anyone looking for a sense of community can find it here.

“You do not have to have a diagnosis to join in with The SPOT, but if you do happen to have a diagnosis, we want you to know that this is a safe place. A fun place for you,” said Coker.

Coker says that their biggest fear after starting was a fear of failure and a fear of letting down the very community that they were trying so hard to serve. However, seeing all the support they’ve gotten from the community has been the very thing that keeps them going.

Right now, The SPOT is portable and able to move anywhere they are needed.

However, The SPOT wants to get a bit more literal and become what their name suggests. Their ultimate goal is to one day have their own building, a physical spot.

“We do have an ultimate vision one day of having a building that is a physical, safe place. The spot we would love to offer employment for adults with special needs to offer day programs or after school programs, respite programs for caregivers; we are dreaming big,” stated Coker.

All events with The SPOT are free and there are no fees to become a member,. The idea is for families to instead use that money to care for their loved ones as best they can.

The organization is still seeking donors and doing what they can to make sure that no special needs family feels like they have to do it alone.

Coker said the support they’ve gotten from the community has been humbling and inspiring.

The SPOT wants to thank The Growing Tree and all the many sponsors that have backed them along the way and as they continue to grow.

If you want to know more about The SPOT or contact them, visit their website.

