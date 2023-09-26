8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor under the hood of a car on Tuesday morning.(Source: Matt Trudeau)
By Kristin Nelson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An eight-foot albino boa constrictor startled technicians at a car dealership in Myrtle Beach when they looked under the hood of a car Tuesday morning.

Matt Trudeau, who works as a senior master technician at Beach Automotive Group, took pictures of the monster snake.

Caption

Trudeau said the car was brought in for issues that were not snake-related. He explained that his co-worker, Tony Galli, test drove the car Monday and then brought it into the shop.

Tuesday morning, Galli opened the hood of the car and discovered the albino boa constrictor.

Trudeau and another person in the area known for critter removal worked together to remove the snake from the car.

Now, they are trying to find the snake a home.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
Proposed look of Lauderdale County School District's CTE Center
NEWS 11 SPECIAL REPORT: Educational Leaders answer questions on $12.5 million dollar bond issue
Highway 19 North to Bounds Road will be blocked Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Traffic Alert: Portion of North Hills Street temporarily closed Thursday
Sobriety checkpoint in Daleville.
Lauderdale County DUI checkpoints
Heavy rain returns as early as 1pm
Rain is here and sticks around for the next few days

Latest News

FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car,...
57-year-old man killed after car rear-ends tractor, police say
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
A skid mark shows the site of an early Tuesday fatal ambulance crash in Geauga County, Ohio.
Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash in Ohio
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden visits UAW picket line, tells union to ‘stick with it’