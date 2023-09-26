The chance of rain lessen for Tuesday

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Patchy dense fog is on the roadways to start the morning, a Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10am. Caution is needed if you are running into fog on the streets, turn on your low beams, and put enough space between you and the car in front of you.

We got off to a bit of a wet start also, however showers are clearing out and only hit or miss showers and storms return later this afternoon. A stalled stationary front will help spark the chance for a scattered thunderstorm between 3-5pm. Keep your umbrella on hand just in case you’re caught under a heavy downpour. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s, so it may be a bit of a warm afternoon if you are not seeing rainfall.

