City of Meridian’s Animal Control Supervisor prepares to make changes to animal control ordinance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian held a work session Tuesday morning allowing some city departments and members of the community to voice their opinions on different topics.

During that meeting, the city’s animal control supervisor submitted some changes to the animal control ordinance to be approved by the council.

The Meridian Animal Control Supervisor Brian McCary shares some of those changes to help improve conditions for your furry friends within the city limits.

“The three big changes would be the ability for people to foster animals inside the City of Meridian. That would entail having a permit to do those and that way you could have over the amount by law that is required by the City of Meridian. Also, we changed the previous ordinance. It was a six-foot or longer lead that your animal could be on while it was chained up or tethered up in your yard. That now has to be 12 feet or longer and then we’re implementing a registration for people that live inside the city limits of Meridian and what that will do will have an identification tag put on each animal. So, in case your animal does get out, we will have the ability to contact you directly when we contact your animal,” said McCary.

McCary said these changes to the animal control ordinance will be placed on the agenda for the next city council meeting to be voted on by the council.

News 11 will keep you updated as this story develops.

