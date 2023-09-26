Clarkdale volleyball hosts Newton on senior night

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - The high school volleyball season is quickly coming to an end.

The Clarkdale volleyball team defeated Newton on senior night, defeating them in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-7, 25-14 on Monday night.

Clarkdale will compete in the Newton County volleyball tournament this weekend, as well as play one additional regular season match against West Lauderdale on Oct. 3rd.

Round one of the state playoffs are scheduled to begin on Oct. 7th.

