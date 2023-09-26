Clarkdale volleyball hosts Newton on senior night

The Clarkdale volleyball team swept Newton in three straight sets to celebrate their senior night.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - The high school volleyball season is quickly coming to an end.

The Clarkdale volleyball team defeated Newton on senior night, defeating them in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-7, 25-14 on Monday night.

Clarkdale will compete in the Newton County volleyball tournament this weekend, as well as play one additional regular season match against West Lauderdale on Oct. 3rd.

Round one of the state playoffs are scheduled to begin on Oct. 7th.

