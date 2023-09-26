A few more showers are possible for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level trough of low pressure will hang across our area for Tuesday...along with a stalled boundary at the surface. The combination of these features will keep rain chance in our forecast. This is great news considering most of our area is suffering from some form of a drought.

Tuesday won’t be as rainy as Monday was, but some hit & miss showers and storms will be around. So, make sure to carry an umbrella in case some rain finds you. Highs will range from 87-92 degrees across the area. Areas with less rain should expect highs in the lower 90s range...and vice versa. Wednesday will be similar, but rain chances fade away for most areas by Friday and the weekend. So, outdoor events this weekend won’t be hindered by rain.

Next week, it looks like it’ll remain dry as high pressure has a dominant influence (both at the surface & in the upper-levels). This isn’t good considering our ground is really in need of rain. Temps will also be a little above the average (not much of a fall-feel).

