The history of the Simmons Wright General Store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Do you ever feel like stepping back in time to a simpler way of life?

The Simmons Wright General Store in Kewanee, Mississippi is about as close as you can get.

While there are several historical general stores throughout our state, the Simmons Wright store is the oldest. It was established in 1884, by current owner Gary Pickett’s Great Grandfather, E.A. Simmons and his brother-in-law Tom Wright.

“It had a blacksmith shop where everyone could come and bring their horses because that was the only means of transportation and then behind here we had a smaller blacksmith’s shop for the store and they had a gristmill to grind the corn and a cotton gin to process the cotton,”said Gary Pickett, store owner.

Sadly, the original Simmons Wright store burned down, but that didn’t stop the family from rebuilding.

“In 1926 they built this store here and it’s a much larger building than the original store,” Pickett said. “It had the basic stuff in there, just anything anybody needed. In the upstairs it was totally shoes and downstairs was food and clothing and things like that. I guess you could call it the Walmart of it’s day. "

While the store is a great place to purchase locally made items, food, and antiques. It is also a great place to slow down and reminisce with friends while enjoying a tasty homecooked meal.

“It has been a wonderful place and it’s a great place to get lunch. They have plate lunches and of course I get the chicken salad, it’s second to none and it’s always good,” said loyal customer, Mike McKee.

There is something truly magical about the south. It’s so much deeper than just charm and sweet tea. It’s the people, landmarks, and hospitality.

So, support local business, reminisce on the good ole days, and take a visit to the Simmons Wright general store. You will want to stay awhile.

