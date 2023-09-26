Jimmie Rodgers Foundation brings music outreach program to Crestwood Elementary

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One foundation is working to improve music education in the Queen City.

The Jimmy Rodgers Foundation is offering a music outreach program that combines songwriting and music skills centered around the rich legacy of Jimmie Rodgers.

Rodgers is a Meridian native who is referred to as the ‘Father of Country Music’.

On Tuesday, the foundation visited its first school, Crestwood Elementary to teach the younger generation about Rodgers.

“Well, it’s exciting for us, the Jimmy Rodgers Foundation we published on our website and built an education department. So, currently on our website, we have several arts-integrated lessons for kindergarten through twelfth grade. And, now we’re excited to be able to take that out into the schools. So, Crestwood being our first one, we have a teaching artist on our board of directors. Which is a fantastic fit for us and so working with her, she’s our artist today at Crestwood, and she’s going to teach about Jimmy Rodgers and kind of the heritage of where his music came from and the legacy that he left behind,” said Leslie Lee, the Executive Director at the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation.

If you would like the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation to visit your school for a music lesson, you are encouraged to check their website.

