JSU acting president appointed to lead Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

Dr. Elayne Haynes Anthony is the first African American to serve on the Board of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, where she is the vice president.
JSU acting president appointed to lead Mississippi Association of Broadcasters
JSU acting president appointed to lead Mississippi Association of Broadcasters(JSU)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Elayne Haynes Anthony, acting president of Jackson State University, was appointed president of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

The newly inducted MAB president will replace Derek Rogers.

Anthony, a Jackson, Mississippi native, is the former dean of JSU’s School of Journalism and chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies. Under her leadership, the department received national accreditation from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

A former tenured full professor at Belhaven University, Anthony is currently a tenured full professor at JSU. She has served on more than 15 accreditation teams for the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications. Anthony was appointed to the Mississippi Education Task Force. She was also appointed by Governor Haley Barbour and Governor Phil Bryant to the State Department of Health, where she serves on the Audit Committee, CON, and Communication Committee.

Anthony is the first African American to serve on the Board of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, where she is the vice president.

She will assume the position of MAB president in Fall 2023.

Anthony will be the first African American female and educator to hold the statewide position.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
Proposed look of Lauderdale County School District's CTE Center
NEWS 11 SPECIAL REPORT: Educational Leaders answer questions on $12.5 million dollar bond issue
Highway 19 North to Bounds Road will be blocked Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Traffic Alert: Portion of North Hills Street temporarily closed Thursday
Sobriety checkpoint in Daleville.
Lauderdale County DUI checkpoints
Heavy rain returns as early as 1pm
Rain is here and sticks around for the next few days

Latest News

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jason Louis Mosley was arrested after deputies responded...
Kemper Co. man charged with domestic violence
MSO Season Opener is Saturday
MSO opens season Saturday
Meridian Community College will have a memorial service for English instructor Kelly McKee...
Meridian Community College to host memorial service for Kelly McKee
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation