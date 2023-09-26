Kemper Co. man charged with domestic violence

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Kemper County man has been charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault, after deputies answered a call about shots fired Sunday afternoon.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jason Louis Mosley was arrested after deputies responded to the call about 3:30 p.m. in Daleville.

Complainant Tiesha Prince told authorities she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument that turned physical. She said Mosley started hitting her in the face with his fist and fired a gun at her, saying he was going to kill her.

Mosley’s bond was set at $25,000. Moore said he has a mandatory court date of Mar. 18, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.