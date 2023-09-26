Man wanted for kidnapping still on the run after Mississippi kids found safe in Louisiana

Man wanted for kidnapping still on the run after Mississippi kids found safe in Louisiana
Man wanted for kidnapping still on the run after Mississippi kids found safe in Louisiana(Slidell Police)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WLBT) - Two children are safe and a woman is in custody after being wanted on kidnapping charges.

A man who is also wanted for kidnapping is still on the run.

Over the weekend, Tamerikaya Rawlings, 3, and Benyaaqob Rawlings, 5, were the subjects of an Endangered/Missing Child Alert out of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The children were thought to be with Eric Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.

In an update by police in Slidell, Louisiana on Tuesday, they said that the two children were found safe at a Red Roof Inn and that a female accomplice was in custody.

Eric Rawlings Jr., however, fled. Police believe they have a general location of where he is and K-9s are aiding in trying to find him.

A junior high and a middle school in the area were shut down due to the search.

“We are very confident that we are going to get this individual in custody,” police stated.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
Proposed look of Lauderdale County School District's CTE Center
NEWS 11 SPECIAL REPORT: Educational Leaders answer questions on $12.5 million dollar bond issue
Highway 19 North to Bounds Road will be blocked Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Traffic Alert: Portion of North Hills Street temporarily closed Thursday
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Sobriety checkpoint in Daleville.
Lauderdale County DUI checkpoints

Latest News

Concerned citizens attended the Clarkdale community meeting
Concerned citizens attend the Clarkdale community discussion surrounding the LCSD CTE Bond Referendum
Concerned citizens attended the Clarkdale community meeting
FILE - Spann Elementary School students board a school bus following a full day of in-school...
New data shows drop in chronically absent students at Mississippi schools
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown, but the House and Senate are moving even further apart
This won't help our drought situation
Our opportunities for rain go away soon