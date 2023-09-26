Meridian Community College to host memorial service for Kelly McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College will have a memorial service for English instructor Kelly McKee Wednesday at 11 a.m. in McCain Theater.

In a Facebook post, MCC said McKee will be remembered for “her kindness, love, and generous spirit. Her impact on her students, colleagues, and community is immeasurable.”

The service will be open to the public.

