Michael Guest expresses support for the KC-46 to come to the 186th Air Refueling Wing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Congressman Michael Guest was in Meridian to show support for the 186th Air Refueling Wing’s effort to upgrade their aircraft from the KC-135 to the KC-46.

Key Field Air National Guard Base has been an important base for the United States Military since it was built. Currently, it is the home base for the 186th Air Refueling Wing.

This operations group now serves the KC-135 Boeing Stratotanker but is hoping to make the change to the KC-46A Pegasus, the newest generation of tankers.

“We can receive this aircraft and begin initial operating capabilities with a mere $6 million, and that’s incredible based on some of our competitors, with no long-term infrastructure build-up, as mentioned. Before, we’ll take more monies than that for some hanger expansions. But we are uniquely pleased to receive this aircraft. As you can see in this hanger, which we are standing in today, this is not a standard-size hanger for a KC-135 base. The fact that 2 of these jets can sit in this hanger wing tip to wing tip is an incredible asset to put forward in this competition,” said Col. Cynthia Smith, commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing.

National support for this effort is a must, and Congressman Michael Guest is standing strong in his support even though House Republicans are attempting to cut government spending. Guest says spending for defense will not waiver.

“There is actually a plus up for defense spending, plus up for military construction. Those things that would be key to support this mission here. And so, while House Republicans, they believe that there are parts of our federal budget where those areas need to be cut, the things that we are committed to funding is fully supporting our military and making sure that they are prepared to perform the mission, and we call upon them to do supporting our veterans that have served and also securing the board,” said Congressman for Mississippi’s Third District Michael Guest.

The Department of Defense has said if a base does not operate the KC-135′s, that base will not be eligible to receive the new KC-46.

The 186th Air Refueling Wing said that if it were to receive this new fleet, the economic impact on the surrounding community would be huge.

