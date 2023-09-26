Morgan Wallen to return to Oxford in 2024 after cancelling in April

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Morgan Wallen is coming back to Oxford, Mississippi.

Wallen made the announcement Tuesday morning in a Facebook post in which he said he is adding 10 more dates to his One Night at a Time Tour.

Opening acts vary from city to city. They include Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

The Oxford stop, which will be on April 20, 2024, will feature Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins.

Fans who purchased tickets for the cancelled Oxford show on Sunday, April 23 of this year will have access to an early pre-sale.

Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
Proposed look of Lauderdale County School District's CTE Center
NEWS 11 SPECIAL REPORT: Educational Leaders answer questions on $12.5 million dollar bond issue
Highway 19 North to Bounds Road will be blocked Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Traffic Alert: Portion of North Hills Street temporarily closed Thursday
Sobriety checkpoint in Daleville.
Lauderdale County DUI checkpoints
Heavy rain returns as early as 1pm
Rain is here and sticks around for the next few days

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
Small chance of rain and warm temps
The chance of rain lessens for Tuesday
There was no big winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $835 million after no one overcomes odds to win top prize
Much needed rain fell on Monday, and more is expected Tuesday
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 9/25/23