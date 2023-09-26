Mr. Elmer Levon Donald

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Graveside Services for Elmer Levon Donald, 79, of Barrytown will be held Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Barrytown Cemetery with Sister Martha Sikes officiating.

Mr. Donald passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at his residence. He was born on June 16, 1944 in Butler to Willie Elmer and Mary Elsie McIlwain Donald. Mr. Donald was a retired carpenter.

He is survived by his son, Mike Donald (Jennifer); daughter, Kristy Railey (Kyle); and nine grandchildren, Courtney; Cameron; Ramsee; Michael; Alley (Zach); Tess; Kody; John Taylor; and Tate.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Elmer and Mary Elsie McIlwain Donald; and sister; Joann Linder.

Pallbearers include Zach Davis, Roy Davis, Michael Donald, Nathan Dew, Larry Linder, and Randall Jacobs.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

