MSO opens season Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Symphony Orchestra is set to open its 63rd season this weekend.

In keeping with tradition, the MSO plans on honoring the past, celebrating the present and investing in the future.

Violinist Chee-Yun will open the 2023 season Saturday night at the MSU Riley Center as she’s known for her flawless technique and tone. She will also take her talents to a couple of area elementary schools to expose them to the violin.

“Friday, Chee-Yun will be visiting two of our local schools to bring them the experience of the violin,” said Kayla Fuentes of the MSO. “Since a lot of our schools don’t have a strings program, she’s going to be exposing them to this and teaching them a lot about what she does, what she has been doing and what she plans to do in her future. Our children normally really enjoy this segment, so we’re excited to have that.”

This concert will take place Saturday at the MSU Riley Center and will begin at 7pm.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.