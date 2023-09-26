Our opportunities for rain go away soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Since Sunday, some spots have received anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday due to a stalled boundary nearby and a weak upper-disturbance over our region. However, by Friday, our rain chances cut-off as a ridge of high pressure (at the surface and the upper-levels) gains influence. So, get ready for a dry spell....which is not good news for our current drought situation.

Along with dry weather plaguing us again, temps will remain above the average. For Meridian, average highs should be around the Mid-80s. Wednesday and Thursday, highs will hover around 90 degrees. However, highs this weekend and next week will climb into the low 90s. So, “fall” weather isn’t headed our way any time soon.

Remember, if your area is under from a burn ban...take heed to it. https://www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info/burn-bans/

