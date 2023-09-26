UWA hosts first rodeo showdown of the new season

UWA's men's and women's team will compete amongst 14 other teams at Hines-Spree Rodeo Complex Sept. 28-30th.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama’s (UWA) women’s rodeo team started the new rodeo season strong by placing first at the Missouri Valley Rodeo Showdown this past weekend.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 28, the university is hosting their first showdown of the new year. 14 teams will compete at Livingston’s Hines-Spree Rodeo Complex, as well as both of UWA’s men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s team are coming off of winning their first Collegiate National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) title this past June in Casper, WY.

This is the first national title either of the rodeo teams have won, and only the second national title in any sport of the college’s history.

“It’s our one chance of the year to compete in our home arena with our home crowd cheering us on,” said head coach Daniel Poole.

The women’s rodeo team will be honored at the complex for the first time since winning the CNFR title.

The showdown will last through Saturday, Sept. 30th. Each show begins at 7 p.m., with the pre-show beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each, available for purchase on UWA’s rodeo page. There is also a weekend pass option for $28. The ticket proceeds go directly back to the rodeo program.

