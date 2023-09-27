City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DARRION I BOGGAN19943717 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ROBERT D MOORE19832649 ST ANDREWS ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:39 AM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of 10th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:59 PM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 6th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 2:39 PM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Policer responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jason Louis Mosley was arrested after deputies responded...
Kemper Co. man charged with domestic violence
The history of the Simmons Wright General Store
The history of the Simmons Wright General Store
Meridian Community College will have a memorial service for English instructor Kelly McKee...
Meridian Community College to host memorial service for Kelly McKee

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 27, 2023
Police and Metro ambulance on scene of a shooting on 44th Ave.
Shooting reported Wednesday morning in Meridian
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jason Louis Mosley was arrested after deputies responded...
Kemper Co. man charged with domestic violence
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 26, 2023