City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:39 AM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of 10th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:59 PM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 6th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 2:39 PM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Policer responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.