City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DARRION I BOGGAN
|1994
|3717 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|ROBERT D MOORE
|1983
|2649 ST ANDREWS ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:39 AM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of 10th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:59 PM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 6th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 2:39 PM on September 26, 2023, Meridian Policer responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
