Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Gary Kelly

Name: Gary Kelly

First question: During my 26 years of working with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, I have worked closely with the surrounding counties, such as being on the Crime Stoppers board with Ward Calhoun and other officers that with other agencies. So I feel I have a good relationship with them. I currently hold a leadership position with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and my relationship with the surrounding agencies is good. I feel like this position I am holding has created a bond between me and the other agencies and I feel that it could only get better.

2. I would like to hire a public relations officer to keep the community and media informed on what’s happening in the county. I will also be available day and night for the citizens of Clarke County.

3. We have a good people working within the department and I plan on making sure it maintains. I also plan on making sure they have the proper training and education to fulfill their duties to the public.

4. My opponents have education but I have 26 years of experience and education within the department and performing my duties and leadership qualities for Clarke County.

