Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Gary Kelly

Photo unavailabel
Photo unavailabel(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Gary Kelly

First question: During my 26 years of working with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, I have worked closely with the surrounding counties, such as being on the Crime Stoppers board with Ward Calhoun and other officers that with other agencies. So I feel I have a good relationship with them.                                                              I currently hold a leadership position with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and my relationship with the surrounding agencies is good. I feel like this position I am holding has created a bond between me and the other agencies and I feel that it could only get better.                                                                                           

2. I would like to hire a public relations officer to keep the community and media informed on what’s happening in the county. I will also be available day and night for the citizens of Clarke County.                                                                                         

 3. We have a good people working within the department and I plan on making sure it maintains. I also plan on making sure they have the proper training and education to fulfill their duties to the public.                                                                       

 4. My opponents have education but I have 26 years of experience and education within the department and performing my duties and leadership qualities for Clarke County.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

