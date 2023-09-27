Clarke County Supervisor: District 3 candidate profile: Jackie Sisson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jackie Sisson

Question #1: As you have been campaigning in your district, what are some of the top issues voters would like to see addressed? How would you address these issues as a supervisor?

Voters say they are concerned with the possibility of their taxes be increased. Another concern that I am hearing is that the voters want access to their supervisor. They need to be able to contact them and discuss their concerns and then have those concerns addressed in a timely manner. If elected, I will be fully committed to the job of Supervisor and work full time doing what it takes to work not only for the people who elected me in District 3, but also work as part of a team with the other Supervisors. I think it is important to operate within our means as a County and have no wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars.

Question #2: In answering the question, what makes me a better choice than my opponent, I would say that although all the current Supervisors have good qualities, none of them have experience in commercial construction and/or commercial/municipal maintenance. I have a strong background in these areas and feel that this would be extremely beneficial with so much of the county business that is done. I feel that my knowledge and expertise paired with my work ethic would not only be an asset to the people of Clarke County, but to the Board of Supervisors as a whole. I am a straightforward, no-nonsense person who cares deeply for my county and the people who live in it

