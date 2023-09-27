Concerned citizens attend the Clarkdale community discussion surrounding the LCSD CTE Bond Referendum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lot’s of unhappy community members filled Clarkdale Attendance Center Tuesday evening at the Lauderdale County School District’s 3rd CTE bond issue discussion

Many people at Tuesday’s meeting had concerns about other projects happening within the school district that have yet to be finished.

Such as fixing buildings at Clarkdale.

The district has been hosting these meetings all month long to give the community insight and answer their questions ahead of the October 3rd vote.

“I do believe that CTE building will be beneficial for our Community in the long run; however, I really hope to see continued remodeling and rebuilding of our current schools and be able to continue our A+ academics,” said concerned parent and PTO President of Clarkdale Elem., Kim Beck.

“Why it wouldn’t be a prohibited practice for someone from the. Doctor Caines’s office to send out an e-mail to the teachers selling this program when they should hear everybody’s concerned because he’s their boss. That’s a little intimidating that your boss is saying, hey, this is a program I I like this, and I want you to consider. Consider it. Well, he might not say vote yes, but it’s still pressure. I think all the teachers should have the same opportunity to hear the other concerns from like Clarkdale. I didn’t know at all what was going on here. That was shocking to me,” said concerned citizen, Donna Cook.

The next community meeting will be at West Lauderdale Elementary Thursday, September 28, at 6 p.m.

