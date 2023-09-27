Don’t expect rain for DAYS

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday begins a dry spell for our area. Rain isn’t expected for us now through the end of NEXT week, and this is horrible news for our drought. Most of our area is suffering from some form of a drought, and the recent rain we had has been helpful...but not enough to ease our very dry ground.

During this season of drought, it’s best to take heed to local burn bans https://www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info/burn-bans/. Also, try to conserve water. For instance, don’t pour unused water down the drain. It’s best to find another use for it like watering indoor plants. When you have your sprinklers on, make sure the water doesn’t land on the sidewalk or street...but that it lands on your grass. It’s also good to plant drought resistant lawn seed and/or plants. You can also use mulch to retain moisture around trees or plants.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure along with a surface high pressure will help keep our area rain-free. This set-up will also lead to highs climbing above the average. Thursday, highs will be near average with upper 80s. However, highs will hover around 90 degrees for Friday, then low 90s take over this weekend and into next week. So, don’t expect a fall-like feel anytime soon.

