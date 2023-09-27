ECCC names alumna, alumnus of the year honorees

Harriet Vickers Laird



Laird expressed both shock and excitement when notified of her selection.



“I have such a long and memorable history with East Central and it just was thrilling to get that call from Dr. Gregory,” she said.



Laird currently serves the Office of Public Affairs at Mississippi State University as senior associate director within the Division of Strategic Communications, having previously served as associate director since 2008.



In her role at MSU, Laird helps lead and coordinate projects across the office, providing guidance to the branding, news, social media, graphic design and photography units, and monitoring adherence to the university’s visual and verbal identity standards.



Sid Salter, Vice President for Strategic Communications and Director of Public Affairs at Mississippi State University, said, “I can think of no one more deserving of this honor than Harriet Laird. Her family’s investment in ECCC has been phenomenal and her work at Mississippi State reflects the lessons she learned watching her parents serve at East Central. Harriet is the consummate professional and none of the success we have enjoyed in our part of the university administration would have been possible without Harriet’s strong influence. I count on her. She is my good right arm, and she and her husband Jim are an integral part of the MSU administration.”



In addition to her MSU duties, Laird has been an active member of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, serving as a CASE District III board member for many years and as a conference chair and committee member. She also is serving the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi as its 2023-24 vice president.



Laird’s longtime relationship with East Central Community College began when her parents, the late Ovid and Carol Vickers, brought her home from the hospital to the Decatur campus where he was an English instructor and Carol was a junior high school teacher.



She and her mother become just the second mother and daughter duo to both be named Alumna of the Year, something Laird admitted made this award extra special.



Having grown up with parents who were both writers, Laird said she felt she was born with an innate ability to write. She said it took many years to realize that writing is truly a gift.



“I had to work and improve over the years, but I think I’ve always had that gift,” she said. “When choosing a career, news writing appealed to me so I majored in journalism at USM (University of Southern Mississippi). Then I discovered public relations was an option and stayed to complete my master’s with that focus.”



While completing her degrees, Laird participated in internships with Mississippi Power’s headquarters in Gulfport, The Laurel Leader-Call newspaper, and East Central Community College. She said she was fortunate to have had great teachers and role-models who enhanced her writing and PR knowledge.



She said, “To be a good public relations practitioner, you must be willing to be in the background. Your job is to put others or the institution in the spotlight while you stand back and watch them have success, all the while taking pride in your work as a support system and promoter. There is a satisfaction in being the person who works behind the scenes to make institutions and other people be the best they can be.”



She began her career in 1988 as a copywriter at McRae’s Department Stores’ headquarters in Jackson before accepting a director position at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, which would be the catalyst for a longtime career in educational public relations.



“Education was familiar to me because I had grown up on campus at East Central and it was just a natural fit. Mother taught in the public school system for years, and I was constantly around educators and instructors.”



Beginning in 1992, following four years at Co-Lin, she served 13 years as public relations director for Hinds Community College. She followed that with a move into the corporate sector as communications coordinator for Nissan North America in Canton where she said she “gained immeasurable experience in internal communications” before joining MSU in 2008.

Laird said, “With educational public relations, I had mostly focused on external communications. My almost three-year term with Nissan taught me so much about employee communications and getting accurate information to those in the workplace.”

She said she has been blessed with exceptional mentors during her career, surrounded by administrators and co-workers who have truly enriched her life.



One such advisor, teacher and friend is Jackie Granberry, retired Executive Director of the Hinds Community College Foundation, who said, “Harriet is the total package—wife, mother, ultimate professional. I admire her greatly and she is so very deserving of this amazing honor. She is the posterchild for Mississippi community colleges. No matter what college signed her check, she was an advocate for all community colleges wherever she went, and I am sure she continues to advance community colleges in her role at MSU. However, it was always evident that East Central held her heart.”



Laird said attending East Central was a natural progression, having spent her entire childhood on campus. She thrived as an active and engaged student and some days it was difficult to fit all her activities in her schedule.



“I played intramural basketball and Dan Sullivan from Louisville was our coach. I looked forward to those games every week. I was also in the musical that year, ‘Man of La Mancha.’ At basketball practice one day Dan told us when the next game was going to be, and I had play practice on the same night. I had to go to play practice, but it bothered me so much that I had to choose.”



She was a member of the Warrior Corps student ambassadors, student council, theater productions, intramural sports and Spring Fling committee. Her sophomore year, she was selected for the Student Hall of Fame, the highest honor one can receive.



“I think I’m one of just a few people who have been able to experience a community college the way I did. EC was home to me. Not only did I complete my associate’s degree and later an internship at East Central, I spent my childhood and grew up there. I did everything on campus, from ‘playing house’ as a little girl to riding my bicycle and playing hide-and-seek to gathering on the old tennis courts with my high school friends.”



Having a parent as instructor might have been difficult for some, but Laird happily signed up for her father’s legendary English and literature classes which she said were akin to watching a theatrical production.



“I loved my dad’s class and I felt about it like others did. He made the information so vivid and brought it to life,” she said.



After the death of her parents in 2020, Laird, along with her sister, Nona, and additional family members spearheaded an event in memory of the Vickers that raised thousands of dollars designated for the Founders Gymnasium Renovation project.



What would the Vickers think about their daughter’s ECCC honor and her continued commitment to the college? She said, “I think they would just be beside themselves. Nothing meant more to them than East Central besides their family.”



Laird is a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville and is involved in the church’s Oktoberfest that raises money for the underprivileged in the Starkville area.



Laird and her husband, Jim, have two daughters. Hannah is a first-year resident in the Internal Medicine Residency Program at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Harper is an admissions counselor at Mississippi University for Women.





Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben



When notified of his selection, Chief Ben said, “I am humbled to be selected for this honor. To be viewed as someone worthy of this award is amazing. It is a great honor to be recognized as an academic and cultural Warrior.”

Ben, who recently began his second term, is the fifth elected Tribal Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, a federally-recognized tribe of over 11,100 members living on or near 35,000 acres of tribal lands in east central Mississippi. Chief Ben has a 14-year record of public service to the Choctaw Tribal government and Tribal business leadership, including 8 years as Pearl River community’s representative on the Tribal Council prior to being elected as Tribal Chief in July 2019. He served four years as the Tribe’s Secretary-Treasurer and three years as the President of Choctaw-Ikhana, a Tribally-chartered corporation.



Ben has always looked for ways to give back to his community and to the Tribe. It was with careful consideration and encouragement from fellow Tribal Members that he decided to pursue the Office of the Tribal Chief, a position he doesn’t take lightly.



He said, “From a member standpoint, I think of us as a great Tribe. From where we have come from to where we are now, I hope to be part of history in leading the Choctaw People forward so that the next generation can build upon our successes.”



During his first term, Ben worked to strengthen relationships with state officials which led to the passing of several bills including the Regalia bill, Tribal ID bill, and the Tribal car tag. He also served on the state flag commission.



Chief Ben’s younger sister, Cheriena Ben, who also served as Pearl River representative on the Tribal Council and works closely with Policy and Legislative Affairs for the Tribe, said, “Chief Ben is the epitome of leadership. He leads with love and compassion. The reason I believe in Chief Ben is due to him walking his talk. He could work for any group, any state, any government, however he chose MBCI. His loyalty to his people is strong and pure. His ethics are real. He cares. He is threaded into family. He is every stitch in every tribal motif we display. I couldn’t be prouder.”



Chief Ben has also been recognized in Indian Country as an emerging young leader. In 2009 the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development named Chief Ben to the “Native American 40 Under 40″ class. He is a board member for the Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service. He also serves as a delegate on the Health Resources and Services Administration Tribal Advisory Council, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity Tribal Advisory Committee. He was named the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Community Development Partnership and was presented the 2022 Order of the Golden Arrow award by Mississippi College which is presented to graduates who have accomplished outstanding personal and/or professional achievements during their lifetime.



Chief Ben is an advocate for education and said he is thankful for the Tribal Scholarship program created under the leadership of the late Chief Phillip Martin that allowed Tribal youth to receive full scholarships to college. It was an opportunity that he took advantage of himself and became a first-generation college graduate.



He encourages others to do the same, saying, “Whatever challenge may have been there for others, you can break the barrier and get a degree. Know you have the opportunity of a local community college that you can go to and obtain your goals and dreams. Use it to create your foundation and as a stepping stone to create your next accomplishment.”

He gives much credit to his parents, Jimmy Ben and Karen Ben, for teaching him the importance of working hard and helping him build a strong work ethic. And he said he was fortunate to have teachers and coaches along the way who also helped to shape him as a person.



Ben said East Central offered him not only the opportunity to pursue his education, but to also play a sport he loved, and remain close to home. He was a member of the Warrior Corps student ambassadors and played on the 1996 Warrior football team that won the Golden Isles Bowl and finished 5th in the nation.



“Many of the events that occurred in my life during my two years at East Central helped prepare me for situations I would have to overcome in the future.”



An active member of his community, he serves as a coach and mentor for local youth sports teams. As an avid supporter for local youth sports and activities, he has served as a volunteer coach and team/field sponsor at Northside Park for soccer, baseball and softball. He has been a volunteer coach for Native American Youth Baseball and Softball teams. He also provides volunteer services and is an advocate for youth with special needs.



Chief Ben is a supporter and advocate for the Diamond Dreams program and as part of his commitment to disabled youth, he ensured the Choctaw Sportsplex park area was completely ADA compliant, the only park of its kind in the State of Mississippi. He was a volunteer coach for Warrior Youth Football its inception year. He and his wife served as youth leaders at First Pentecostal Church of Philadelphia for 10 years.



Chief Ben was a National Board member for the Native Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization. He has been a long supporter of Local Boys and Girls Club organizations. His work with Tribal youth promotes peer and elder mentorships, personal goal-setting and an appreciation of Choctaw Self-Determination. In 2020 Chief Ben was announced as a recipient of the Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Award recognizing his volunteerism within the State of Mississippi.



Tribal Chief Ben was a small business owner in Neshoba County for 16 years (Choctaw Office Supply). He continues to work with local government and state agencies to help provide better way of life for all citizens, not just his tribal communities. This includes but is not limited to law enforcement and business opportunities.



ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory said, “Chief Ben is an outstanding alumnus who represents his family, his community, and East Central Community College well. He continues to partner with the college today in educational advancements that benefit both the tribe and the surrounding areas.”



Tribal Chief Ben can be found most weekends at a ballfield as a coach, parent, or supporter, sometimes at the same time. It is not uncommon to find him in the stands of local school games. Chief Ben knows the importance of supporting Choctaw students and athletes locally and across the country.



An enrolled member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and a fluent speaker of his native Choctaw language, Chief Ben is a life-long resident of Neshoba County and the Pearl River community, where he resides with his wife TaRita, who is also an ECCC alumna, and their children, Brodie, Eden and Selah.



A graduate of Mississippi College, Chief Ben earned his Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management in 2001. He earned an Associate’s degree in Business from East Central Community College in 1998.





