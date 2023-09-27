Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher arrested on fraud charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, Shannon Taylor, has been charged with embezzlement/fraud in public office.

State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested Taylor, who is accused of altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the investigators on my team and the prosecutors for putting a stop to this scheme,” said White in a news release. “As I have said, no matter the amount, my office will keep watch over your tax dollars.”

White said Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines, if convicted. District Attorney Steve Kilgore’s office will prosecute the case.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov, or by calling 1-800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

