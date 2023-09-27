Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher arrested on fraud charge

State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested former dispatcher,...
State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested former dispatcher, Shannon Taylor, who is charged with embezzlement/fraud in public office.(Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, Shannon Taylor, has been charged with embezzlement/fraud in public office.

State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested Taylor, who is accused of altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the investigators on my team and the prosecutors for putting a stop to this scheme,” said White in a news release. “As I have said, no matter the amount, my office will keep watch over your tax dollars.”

White said Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines, if convicted. District Attorney Steve Kilgore’s office will prosecute the case.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov, or by calling 1-800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jason Louis Mosley was arrested after deputies responded...
Kemper Co. man charged with domestic violence
The history of the Simmons Wright General Store
The history of the Simmons Wright General Store
Meridian Community College will have a memorial service for English instructor Kelly McKee...
Meridian Community College to host memorial service for Kelly McKee

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers voted Tuesday to move forward with the construction of a new Statehouse to...
Alabama lawmakers vote to move forward with construction of new Statehouse
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after...
Former Saints QB Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Urgent search for missing woman after house destroyed in Jones County fire
Police and Metro ambulance on scene of a shooting on 44th Ave.
Shooting reported Wednesday morning in Meridian