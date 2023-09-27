Meridian Community College host memorial service for beloved instructor, Kelly McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College celebrated the life of one of its treasured instructors on Wednesday.

MCC held a memorial service to honor the life of Kelly McKee.

McKee was an English instructor at the college who passed away two weeks ago.

College students and faculty gathered at the Emma McCain Theater on campus to pay respects to the family and reflect on McKee’s loving legacy.

“Kelly loved her opportunity to impact the lives of our students. They meant something to her and I promise she meant something to them. This memorial service is important because it’s an opportunity for all of us to think about Kelly and her impact. She was kind. She was patient, she loved deeply. She cared about those around her, and she had a sensitive ability to speak the truth, but with a beautiful and understanding heart,” said Dr. Thomas Huebner, the President of MCC.

Several faculty members spoke at the service about fond memories of McKee, a musical solo was performed and some of her favorite poems were read.

The McKee family is establishing a scholarship through the MCC Foundation called the Kelly McKee Memorial Scholarship.

If you would like to learn how you can donate to the memorial scholarship, you are urged to visit MCC’s website.

