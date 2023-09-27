MPSD: Meridian High earlier placed on lockdown as ‘precaution’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District said Meridian High School was placed on controlled movement and then lockdown as a precaution earlier Wednesday because of an altercation that happened on-campus.

An official said the on-campus incident ‘stemmed from something that happened in the community’ but no other details were released.

