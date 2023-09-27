Ms. Cora Ann Irby

Cora Ann Irby
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Memorial services for Ms. Cora “Ann” Irby, will be Wednesday, September 27, 2023 with visitation at 10:30 and Chapel Services at 11:00 at Webb-Stephens Funeral Home-Downtown with Brother Jim Rickles.

Ms. Irby, 88, of Meridian, MS, was preceded in death by parents, Cora Lee Bradley & Henry Joseph Bradley; son, David Bradley Woodruff; identical twin, Nan Clark; and sisters, Emma Jo Prather, Jerry Lynn Odum, & Patsy Dale Bradley.

She is survived by children, Becky Parmer (Dennis); Ricky Irby (Margaret); and Tammy Irby (Kenny); grandchildren, Joshua Fountain, Melissa Evans (Josh), Jonathan Parmer (Crissy), Amanda Irby (Matt), and Zachary Irby; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann loved life, faithfully loved God and being with her family. She opened her home to many, and all were welcome. She also loved baseball, dancing, playing cards, fishing, drawing, and lots more.

