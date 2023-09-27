Oktoberfest Slated for Saturday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The third annual Threefoot Brewing Company Oktoberfest is slated for this Saturday in downtown Meridian.

The event which celebrates German culture and tradition will take place at the Threefoot Brewing Company and Meridian City Hall Lawn from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Oktoberfest will feature competitive games, a costume contest along with great food and beverages.

For what we’re trying to do is start a tradition here in Meridian,” said John Purdy, Co-Owner of Threefoot Brewing Company. “One of our missions is to educate people about beer. Craft beer. This festival really does a lot for us in that mission. We’re also creating a tradition in Meridian that I don’t think anybody really is used to. It’s something new and something different.”

The activities at City Hall lawn Saturday kick off at 2:00 and run through 7:00.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.